Ignition! A fundraiser for The Regent Park Project – featuring screening of youth created work. Meet the young film-makers.

Your support helps young artists thrive.

Kick Start Arts’ Ignition Virtual Fundraiser is raising funds to support our anti-oppression and social justice programming. This engaging online fundraiser will feature artist performances, screening of new youth work, and testimonials from participants. Oct 21 at 7 pm. $30. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kick-start-arts-presents-ignition-a-regent-park-project-virtual-fundraiser-tickets-179205186537

The ongoing Regent Park Project provides free hands-on training in acting, screening, writing and film production for youth ages 13 to 29 from underserved communities. The tangible end product is a web series entitled The Regent Park Project featuring those same writers and actors.

(https://kickstartarts.com/training-events/regent-park-project/)

Our central goal is to help support the next generation of diverse artists. We use a unique de-colonized approach to creation that centres the voices and lived experiences of the youth participants.

“To me, the experience has been life-changing. Young people like myself consider this project a privilege and feel very accomplished at the end,” ~ Tajvin Kazi, Regent Park Project Company Member

“KSA has provided me with countless opportunities. Not only am I now working in professional writer’s rooms and on film and television sets, I also have a group of trusted collaborators who I can create with. This experience has been invaluable for me, and I sincerely hope that other young people from communities like Regent Park can have this same opportunity to learn and grow in this unique environment.” ~ Mandeq Hassan, Regent Park Project Company Member

“Regent Park communities are facing unprecedented changes as they cope with revitalization and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suze Morrison, MPP for Toronto Centre. “This project, rooted in story-telling, helps participants name their own experiences — experiences rarely seen in mainstream media — to validate the diverse and courageous identity of Regent Park. I am so excited to support the Regent Park Project.”

Join us as we highlight this important work and share work in progress! Your ticket price goes directly to running our social justice programming.

If You Are Unable to Attend – Please Consider Donating Now: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/regentparkfilmfestival/campaign/rp-project-fund/