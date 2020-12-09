“Invest into Community Held Transformative Justice

We are currently witnessing a worsening of pre-existing social issues by the global pandemic and economic downturn. Simultaneously there is now mass dialogue & organizing around ‘Defunding the Police’ and addressing the negative impacts of Carceral justice systems. It is a critical time to invest in & scale-up alternatives for addressing conflict, violence and harm in our communities!

Rittenhouse has been providing grassroots resources, training, programs & support for Restorative (RJ) & Transformative Justice (TJ) processes with communities for almost 30 years.

Your support today can help us increase impact and reach more people with needed resources like:

Online workshops, panels & intensive training,

Learning tools like art, books, videos, articles, zines & reports,

Connecting mediators & circle keepers with communities in conflict,

Consultation & help sustaining support & accountability pods,

Building networks of TJ/RJ practitioners,

Establishing TJ based frameworks in community-serving agencies,

We are also hoping to launch a ‘Community TJ Fund’ to help with process costs!

Please consider making a one-time donation or a sustaining monthly donation. Charitable tax receipts provided for all donations.

Website: www.rittenhouseanv.com/support-us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rittenhouseanewvision

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rittenhouse.anewvision/