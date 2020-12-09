NOW MagazineAll Events“Invest into Community Held Transformative Justice

“Invest into Community Held Transformative Justice

“Invest into Community Held Transformative Justice

by
165 165 people viewed this event.

We are currently witnessing a worsening of pre-existing social issues by the global pandemic and economic downturn. Simultaneously there is now mass dialogue & organizing around ‘Defunding the Police’ and addressing the negative impacts of Carceral justice systems. It is a critical time to invest in & scale-up alternatives for addressing conflict, violence and harm in our communities! 

Rittenhouse has been providing grassroots resources, training, programs & support for Restorative (RJ) & Transformative Justice (TJ) processes with communities for almost 30 years. 

Your support today can help us increase impact and reach more people with needed resources like:

Online workshops, panels & intensive training,
Learning tools like art, books, videos, articles, zines & reports,
Connecting mediators & circle keepers with communities in conflict,
Consultation & help sustaining support & accountability pods,
Building networks of TJ/RJ practitioners, 
Establishing TJ based frameworks in community-serving agencies,
We are also hoping to launch a ‘Community TJ Fund’ to help with process costs!

Please consider making a one-time donation or a sustaining monthly donation. Charitable tax receipts provided for all donations. 

Website: www.rittenhouseanv.com/support-us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rittenhouseanewvision

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rittenhouse.anewvision/

 

Date And Time

2020-12-09 @ 12:00 AM to
2020-12-31 @ 11:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.