Jazz for Vincy – Toronto Artists Benefit St. Vincent Volcano Relief

Some of Toronto’s finest jazz musicians will celebrate Jazz Day 2021 with “Jazz for Vincy”. “Vincy” is a nickname for St.Vincent in the Caribbean… this a benefit concert for the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, facing hard times after the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano a 3 weeks ago. Hosted by singer Faith Amour, this virtual Zoom experience features Eddie Bullen, Faith Amour, Ori Dagan, Jim Clayton, Carrie Chesnutt, KIMYA and more. Stay for the post show meet and greet. Each artist exemplifies the diversity that exists within the jazz idiom, with vocalists and instrumentalists that span the swing, crooner, Caribbean and soul styles. Get a ticket or donate today.

