Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women’s Empowerment 7th Annual Black History Month Celebration & Fundraiser

7th Annual Black History Month Celebration & Fundraiser

Celebrating the achievements of Black Canadians – Past, Present and Future through local performances, interactive workshops, and special guests.

On Saturday, February 12th from 11 am – 2 pm, the Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women’s Empowerment (JAC) will be bringing together community members, stakeholders, and local talent from across the GTA for its annual Black History Month Celebration & Fundraiser,

‘Black Legacy: A Celebration of Black Canada’. The online event will feature cooking and art workshops, artistic performances by JAC’s young women and girls, and special guests including the Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine. The fundraising goal is to raise $20,000 to help ensure the continuation of after-school programs, workshops and camps for young women and girls throughout the Greater Toronto Area and the rest of Canada. Supporting over 1562 girls and women last year alone, this upcoming Black History Month fundraiser is pivotal for the well-being and the continued development of the community they serve.

February 12th, we celebrate Black History Month in Canada at the JAC. Black History Month is a time to honour and celebrate the contributions of African Canadians. December 1995, I placed the Motion in the Parliament of Canada petitioning Parliamentarians to declare February as Black History Month. I got unanimous consent so we can learn about Black Canadians’ role in the settlement, development and contributions to Canada. Black History is Canadian History. This year’s theme is ‘February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day’.

-Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine PC CM CBE OOnt

The Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women’s Empowerment was opened in June 2014 by the Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine, who was the first Black woman in Parliament and the catalyst for the adoption of Black History Month in Canada. Every Black History Month celebrated by JAC is also a celebration of the same Black Legacy that helped make this month possible. The legacy of Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine and the achievements of Black Canadians past, present and future.

Join JAC as they celebrate the legacy of the Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine and a number of other Black Canadians. Those who are interested in joining can visit Eventbrite or JAC’s Shop page to purchase tickets. To learn more about JAC visit: https://jeanaugustinecentre.ca/

JAC is a charity committed to building the self-esteem and self-worth of young women and girls by positively influencing their outlook on life, broadening their horizons and helping them to empower themselves.

