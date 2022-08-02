Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 2, 2022

Jump for SickKids

1 1 people viewed this event.

The first-ever Jump for SickKids will host 77 professionally-led tandem skydives at Skydive Ontario to raise awareness for the courage and bravery that sick children must have every single day. Jump for SickKids aims to raise $77,700 for the Creative Ats Therapy program at SickKids which is funded solely by donors. Skydiving tickets are $350 per person and we are also looking for individual donations which will go directly to SickKids.

Location Address - 5820 ON-3, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Event Price - $350

Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to 09:00 PM

Skydive Ontario

Charity Fundraiser

Benefits
 
