The first-ever Jump for SickKids will host 77 professionally-led tandem skydives at Skydive Ontario to raise awareness for the courage and bravery that sick children must have every single day. Jump for SickKids aims to raise $77,700 for the Creative Ats Therapy program at SickKids which is funded solely by donors. Skydiving tickets are $350 per person and we are also looking for individual donations which will go directly to SickKids.