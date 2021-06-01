Virtual gala to honour Kensington Health frontline and community partners who’ve done so much to keep our community safe throughout the pandemic. Jun 23 at 7 pm. $100.

Kensington Health Heroes is a livestream ticketed event honouring our frontline community. Together, we’ll share untold stories of Kensington teams, community members and partners, recognizing incredible innovation, bravery and spirit (and much, much more).

Hosted by Carolyn Taylor from Baroness von Sketch Show and The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Tickets support Kensington’s critical needs for accessible community health care. Buy Tickets online: www.kensingtonhealth.org/heroes

Looking to learn more about Kensington? Read our feature article in the Toronto Star: https://bit.ly/3yS8q1X and visit our website: www.kensingtonhealth.org