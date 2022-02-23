KINGSWAY-LAMBTON ART SHOW AND SALE

MARCH 25th – APRIL 3rd

This will be our 24th Art Show & Sale and one of our major fund raisers for charities in our community. We support agencies that service marginalized young people, the homeless, the hungry, abused women and children, as well as the sick and the disabled. For a complete list of charities we support, please go to our website at www.kingswaylambton.ca/artshow.

Over the past 23 years we have donated over $500,000 to these charities, but that’s only half our story. The other half is we showcase local Canadian Artists and increase their visibility by introducing them to a larger audience, as well as providing a venue conducive to selling art. Last year we sold over $89,000 worth of art and it was our first virtual show.

With the continued uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s show is online again. We have 31 artists, including 9 new entries. The artists provide a dazzling display of a variety of art styles, as well as jewellery, glass, ceramics and garden art. Our online show is easy to browse and easy to buy the art of your choice because of navigational tools such as seeing how your selection will look in your home.

In addition, we have an Art for Charity Draw. Three artists, Barb TenEyche, John Visser and Darlene Kulig have donated paintings for this event. Tickets will be sold on our virtual Art Show for each individual painting when the Art Show & Sale opens on March 25, through to April 3. The Draws will take place after the show closes.

We would gratefully appreciate your help to promote our fund raiser. Together we can make a difference by making our community safer and stronger.