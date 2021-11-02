Ladybird Animal Sanctuary – Help Build The Farm

Celebrate Giving Tuesday 2021 with Ladybird Animal Sanctuary. Artists and community unite to raise funds to help save the lives of animals in need through this virtual concert. Nov 30 at 7:30 pm.

FACEBOOK LIVE AND YOUTUBE

Hosted by The Ladybirds (Melissa McClelland, Janine Stoll, Lisa Winn)

Featuring performances by: Greg Keelor, William Prince, Ndidi O Suzie Ungerleider, Suzie Vinnick, The Pairs.