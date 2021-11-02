New restaurants

Celebrate Giving Tuesday 2021 with Ladybird Animal Sanctuary.  Artists and community unite to raise funds to help save the lives.

Nov 2, 2021

Ladybird Animal Sanctuary – Help Build The Farm

Celebrate Giving Tuesday 2021 with Ladybird Animal Sanctuary.  Artists and community unite to raise funds to help save the lives of animals in need through this virtual concert. Nov 30 at 7:30 pm.

FACEBOOK LIVE AND YOUTUBE

Hosted by The Ladybirds (Melissa McClelland, Janine Stoll, Lisa Winn)

Featuring performances by: Greg Keelor, William Prince, Ndidi O Suzie Ungerleider, Suzie Vinnick, The Pairs.

Tue, Nov 30th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Online Event

Charity Fundraiser

Music
 
 

NOW Magazine