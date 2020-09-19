Lebanon Fundraiser Event

NOW MagazineAll EventsLebanon Fundraiser Event

Post the Beirut Blast, marking the 3rd largest explosion in history, artists from all around the world have come together to pay tribute.

– 135 dead Over 5000 injured 30,000 displaced
– After blast, Lebanon had less than a month’s grain reserves
– Beirut collective losses after blast may reach $15 billion dollars

Lebanon was destroyed 7 times but the Bachata Femmes Community are standing tall in solidarity.

Schedule:

🔸𝟑 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 ⁣⁣

🔸𝐅𝐄𝐌𝐌𝐄-𝐗 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 | 25 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐬 | 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬⁣ & Challenges

🔸𝐒𝐞𝐩 𝟐𝟕. 𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟐𝟓. 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟖.⁣⁣

𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 Mavia Design 𝐰𝐞 have cobirthed 𝐭𝐡e 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 Conscious Jewelry 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 ALL 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 (Bachata Femmes 3 month series festival and Beirut Rising) 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐨 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 LEBANESE RED CROSS⁣⁣

We look forward to seeing your divine essence.

Graciously & Fiercely, 
Bachata Femmes

2020-09-27 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-11-28 @ 08:00 PM
 

