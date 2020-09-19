Lebanon Fundraiser Event

Post the Beirut Blast, marking the 3rd largest explosion in history, artists from all around the world have come together to pay tribute.

– 135 dead Over 5000 injured 30,000 displaced

– After blast, Lebanon had less than a month’s grain reserves

– Beirut collective losses after blast may reach $15 billion dollars

Lebanon was destroyed 7 times but the Bachata Femmes Community are standing tall in solidarity.

Schedule:

🔸𝟑 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 ⁣⁣

🔸𝐅𝐄𝐌𝐌𝐄-𝐗 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 | 25 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐬 | 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬⁣ & Challenges

🔸𝐒𝐞𝐩 𝟐𝟕. 𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟐𝟓. 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟖.⁣⁣

𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 Mavia Design 𝐰𝐞 have cobirthed 𝐭𝐡e 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 Conscious Jewelry 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ⁣

𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 ALL 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 (Bachata Femmes 3 month series festival and Beirut Rising) 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐨 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 LEBANESE RED CROSS⁣⁣

We look forward to seeing your divine essence.

Graciously & Fiercely,

Bachata Femmes