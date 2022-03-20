Let’s Talk About Sex Baobei

An exclusive space for Asian women and non-binary people and fundraiser for Butterfly, the Asian and Mirgrant Sex Worker Support Network hosted through Good For Her

Join pleasure advocate Mina in creating a pro-Asian space to explore the potential for joy through sexuality. How might you embody pleasure for wellness, healing, and even as a way to honour your ancestors by living your best life? You will be guided to reflect on where you are in relationship to your sex and pleasure and envision where you want to be. In a space of shared identity, we can appreciate the nuances of how very different our experiences are.

This space is open to all womxn who identify as Asian and is offered at a reduced price to encourage access to this space. Consider purchasing two or more tickets if you are able because net funds will be donated to Butterfly the Asian Migrant Sex Worker Support Network. Buy a ticket for a friend who might benefit from this event and/or someone who will support your ability to attend.

Learn more about the work of Butterfly at https://www.butterflysw.org/