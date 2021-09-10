Light The Night

Virtual fundraising evening to share stories, remember loved ones lost and pay tribute to our heroes, bringing light, love and hope to dispel the darkness of blood cancers. Oct 23, 7-9 pm. Pre-register https://www.lightthenight.ca

In 2020 we made history, and for the first time Canadians celebrated on the same day, virtually. The community reunited and raised close to $5 million to support blood cancers, despite the pandemic.

In 2021, as COVID-19 continues to impact people affected by a blood cancer, we will again meet virtually to keep our community safe.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians affected by a blood cancer, and their families.

Join as an individual, member of a community, corporate team, or even as a team captain. Whatever you choose, be sure to ask everyone you know to join, too.

Raise money through your fundraising page, social media or simply by asking friends and family to help.

Email Lane.Waque@lls.org for more information.