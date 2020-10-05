Louder Together Community Fundraiser

Louder Together Cannabis Advocacy Society celebrates beautiful BIPOC voices

across Canada with a virtual fundraising event.

We’re bringing together art, culture, community & cannabis to raise funds for organizations on the frontlines of social equity and justice.

100% of ticket sales will be donated to our first recipient and and a new organization will be added for every $500 raised.

Featured artists:

Naomi Grace

Sargeant & Comrade

Tonye Aganaba

Moe Clark

Nisha Patel

Bella Roces

More performers, prizes and surprises coming soon!

A free ticket will be made available for anyone not in a position to purchase. Please contact us to get set up.