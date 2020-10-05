NOW MagazineAll EventsLouder Together Community Fundraiser

Louder Together Community Fundraiser

Louder Together Community Fundraiser

by
112 112 people viewed this event.

Louder Together Cannabis Advocacy Society  celebrates beautiful BIPOC voices

across Canada with a virtual fundraising event.

We’re bringing together art, culture, community & cannabis to raise funds for organizations on the frontlines of social equity and justice.

100% of ticket sales will be donated to our first recipient and and a new organization will be added for every $500 raised.

Featured artists:

Naomi Grace

Sargeant & Comrade

Tonye Aganaba

Moe Clark

Nisha Patel

Bella Roces

More performers, prizes and surprises coming soon!

A free ticket will be made available for anyone not in a position to purchase. Please contact us to get set up.

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-10-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-10-17 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.