Louder Together Community Fundraiser

Louder Together Cannabis Advocacy Society celebrates beautiful BIPOC voices
across Canada with a virtual fundraising event.
We’re bringing together art, culture, community & cannabis to raise funds for organizations on the frontlines of social equity and justice.
100% of ticket sales will be donated to our first recipient and and a new organization will be added for every $500 raised.
Featured artists:
Naomi Grace
Sargeant & Comrade
Tonye Aganaba
Moe Clark
Nisha Patel
Bella Roces
More performers, prizes and surprises coming soon!
A free ticket will be made available for anyone not in a position to purchase. Please contact us to get set up.
Comments are Closed.