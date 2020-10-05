NOW MagazineAll EventsLouder Together Community Fundraiser

Louder Together Community Fundraiser

Louder Together Cannabis Advocacy Society  celebrates beautiful BIPOC voices across Canada with a virtual fundraising event. Art, culture, community & cannabis are brought together to raise funds for organizations on the frontlines of social equity and justice. Featured artists include Naomi Grace, Sargeant & Comrade, Tonye Aganaba, Moe Clark, Nisha Patel and Bella Roces. Oct 17 at 8 pm.  A free ticket will be made available for anyone not in a position to purchase. Please contact us to get set up. $10-$50. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to our first recipient and and a new organization will be added for every $500 raised.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/louder-together-community-fundraiser-tickets-123274345887

 

Date And Time

2020-10-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-10-17 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Benefits
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-17

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

