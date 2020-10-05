Louder Together Cannabis Advocacy Society celebrates beautiful BIPOC voices across Canada with a virtual fundraising event. Art, culture, community & cannabis are brought together to raise funds for organizations on the frontlines of social equity and justice. Featured artists include Naomi Grace, Sargeant & Comrade, Tonye Aganaba, Moe Clark, Nisha Patel and Bella Roces. Oct 17 at 8 pm. A free ticket will be made available for anyone not in a position to purchase. Please contact us to get set up. $10-$50. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to our first recipient and and a new organization will be added for every $500 raised.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/louder-together-community-fundraiser-tickets-123274345887