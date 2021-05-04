MAY 7th & the first Wednesday of every month: National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health NCYMH CBC: Care Before Criticism’s LOVE, VOICE and JUSTICE

SPEAKERS: Tarij. P. Henson, Dr. Nadia Lopez, Maxine Adwella, Sharon Hurley Hall, Manafest, Lecrae, Michael Fraser

We need to come together as a society and address Mental Health.

Remove the stigma, find our voice, address and heal childhood traumas.

Express our pain as we go through a difficult event or circumstance.

Make sure the Self Care and not internalize.

Push ourselves to get outside and exercise.

Do something creative and try new things every week.

You dont have to be perfect, Just BE and LOVE Yourself.

Join us for 90 minutes of Healing Passionate Speakers. Inspiring performances and

Self Care group activities! We are not perfect but WE ARE ALIVE!

TOGETHER WE will get through this pandemic!

