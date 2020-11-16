Lung Cancer Canada Evening of Hope

NOW MagazineAll EventsLung Cancer Canada Evening of Hope

National and virtual evening of hope with key-note speakers, patient stories, and raffle items. Though tickets are free for the Evening of Hope, we encourage a donation with each registration. Funds raised are helping to educate, empower and support lung cancer patients through resources, patient programs such as peer-to-peer and professional support groups, and advocacy for access to new medications and treatments. To show our appreciation for your attendance, all attendees of the Evening of Hope will receive a complimentary Lung Cancer Canada face mask. Your mailing address will only be used for receipting and this purpose. Nov 26 at 6 pm. https://www.lcceveningofhope.ca

2020-11-29 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-11-29 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Charity fundraiser
 

Benefits
 

