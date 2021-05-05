May is Lupus Awareness Month and to help drive conversation, Lupus Ontario is inviting everyone to wear purple for Lupus on Friday, May 21st. Wear something purple and post on social media using #PutOnPurpleForLupus @LupusOntario (Instagram) @LupusON (Twitter) and @LupusOntarioOfficial (Facebook) to join the conversation.

Lupus Ontario will be hosting the Virtual Walk for Lupus Ontario in communities across the province. August 21, 2021 has been chosen as the day for you to walk, run, cycle, do a craft, challenge your friends to an activity, etc. to increase lupus awareness and to raise funds for lupus research, and patient support and education programs.

You can register for a Virtual Walk in your community or join the Lupus Ontario Virtual Walk and fundraise to help find a cure and live a Life Without Lupus, by visiting http://lupusontario.org.