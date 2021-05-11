NOW MagazineAll EventsMad About Margaret’s (MAM)

Mad About Margaret’s (MAM)

Join us online for our signature event – virtually, on June 2, 2021 at 7:00pm for a night of hope. Enjoy an evening of award-winning performances and guests.

Please give what you can ( Suggested donation $25.00) to get access to this special night of entertainment. All proceeds from the event will go towards providing women in Toronto with the dignified housing & support services they deserve.

With special performances by: Susan Algukark, The Tenors & Meagan De Lima.
Featuring the 2020/2021 Margaret Trudeau Advocacy Award Recipient: Joanne Vannicola.

Following this signature virtual event, Margaret’s will host an exlcusive fireside chat in conversation with Shohreh Aghdashloo, Joanne Vannicola & Maggie Casella. The purchase of your VIP experience will include a catering ensemble of charcuterie, and a choice of red or white wine.

 

Date And Time

2021-06-02 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-06-02 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Health

