Mad About Margaret’s (MAM)

Margaret Trudeau Advocacy Award online evening with performances by Susan Algukark, The Tenors & Meagan De Lima and guests. Featuring the 2020/2021 award recipient Joanne Vannicola, and an exclusive fireside chat with Shohreh Aghdashloo, Joanne Vannicola & Maggie Casella. All proceeds from the event will go towards providing women in Toronto with the dignified housing & support services they deserve. June 2 at 7 pm. Pwyc ($25 suggested). VIP packages available.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mad-about-margarets-2021-virtual-event-tickets-144056630259

 

2021-06-02 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-06-02 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Charity fundraiser
 

Community Events

