Although we cannot convene and celebrate work created by the OCAD U community in person, we are excited to extend that sense of creative achievement, perseverance, and community spirit into the digital realm.

Our auction offers a selection of artworks, created by OCAD U Drawing and Painting faculty, students and alumni, that have been made to love. With Valentine’s Day approaching, we want to give you the opportunity to express your love in a creative way to whomever you choose. Consider purchasing a one-of-a-kind artwork for a friend, partner, family member, or as a gift for yourself. Displaying amazing work by local artists is the perfect way to bring a sense of community, creativity, and love to your home and the homes of those you care about.

Made to Love: Our Love Language will cultivate an air of mystery by withholding the artist’s name until you, or your loved one, receive the artwork. We invite you to find an artwork that you love and try to guess who is behind it. And if you are not yet acquainted with the wonderful work produced by OCAD community members, this is a fantastic opportunity to discover new-to-you established and emerging artists. Every piece in our auction can fit into a 9” x 12” or 10” x 13” envelope, making these works of art compact and ideal for delivery by mail.

Our auction will be hosted on 32auctions, an easy-to-access user-friendly online auction platform. Bidding will start at $100 for each artwork with all proceeds generated contributing to the printing of our GRAD EX catalogue.

To access the auction website and view the artworks before the auction begins, please visit www.32auctions.com/madetolove