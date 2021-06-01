On Sunday, June 6, thousands of participants across Canada will lace up their shoes and take to their communities to ride, run or walk heart-shaped routes for the 34th annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart and support the work of the Heart & Stroke Foundation to beat heart disease and stroke. Visit rideforheart.ca to sign up.

With warmer weather here and people looking for ways to get outside and do activities safely, Ride for Heart is a great way to get active and support a great cause at the same time. Registration for Ride for Heart is free! People can visit RideForHeart.ca and register using the promotional code. FREE to take part.

Be sure to download the Ride for Heart app (available now in the Google Play and Apple App Store) to get all that Ride day has to offer, including riding, walking or running a virtual heart-shaped route and lots of audio and video content to learn more about Heart & Stroke’s work and our impact on the heart and brain health of people in Canada.