McMichael Makers’ Market Online Auction

The McMichael Makers’ Market is an online auction featuring Indigenous and Canadian artisans, designers and makers with proceeds going to support the art of Canada. Artisans will earn 50% of each sale, while the remainder will support the Gallery’s core mission, including exhibitions, educational outreach and public programs.

Carefully curated by the selection committee, the auction showcases artisans’ talent from all over Canada and includes unique items handcrafted from ceramic, glass, leather, metal, wood, paper, textiles, and even antler.

It’s our way of giving back to small, independent Indigenous and Canadian designers and makers who contribute so much to the cultural life of our communities.