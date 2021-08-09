Meagan’s HUG Honks for Hope Drive-In HUG

- News
Meagan’s HUG presents a fun, family-friendly car parade and drive-in event, which will raise funds and awareness for ground-breaking paediatric brain tumour research. Performances by Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, comedy duo Colin Mochrie and Debra McGrath and more. Begins outdoors at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin, followed by performances at Downsview Park (35 Carl Hall). Sept 12 from 9:30 am. $250 per car. http://20yearsofhugs.com
Event Price - $250 per car
Your Email Address - amy@theeditcanada.com
Venue Address - 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto Ontario