Meagan’s HUG Honks for Hope Drive-In HUG

Meagan’s HUG presents a fun, family-friendly car parade and drive-in event, which will raise funds and awareness for ground-breaking paediatric brain tumour research. Performances by Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, comedy duo Colin Mochrie and Debra McGrath and more. Begins outdoors at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin, followed by performances at Downsview Park (35 Carl Hall). Sept 12 from 9:30 am. $250 per car. http://20yearsofhugs.com