Meagan’s HUG Honks for Hope Drive-In HUG

Meagan’s HUG presents a fun, family-friendly car parade and drive-in event, which will raise funds and awareness for ground-breaking paediatric.

Aug 9, 2021

Meagan’s HUG presents a fun, family-friendly car parade and drive-in event, which will raise funds and awareness for ground-breaking paediatric brain tumour research. Performances by Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, comedy duo Colin Mochrie and Debra McGrath and more. Begins outdoors at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin, followed by performances at Downsview Park (35 Carl Hall). Sept 12 from 9:30 am. $250 per car. http://20yearsofhugs.com

Additional Details

Event Price - $250 per car

Your Email Address - amy@theeditcanada.com

Venue Address - 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto Ontario

Date And Time
2021-09-12 @ 09:30 AM to
2021-09-12

Location
35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto Ontario, Downsview Park

Event Types
Charity fundraiser

Event Category
Benefits

Event Tags

