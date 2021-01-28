Minari Advance Screening

Reel Asian is excited to present a special online advanced screening of Minari by director Lee Isaac Chung during a limited 24 hour watch window between February 5 at 9pm ET to February 6 at 9pm ET. Tickets and VIP experience packages are available to the public on January 29 at 10am ET.

Tickets are free and donations are greatly appreciated. Available for the first time to GTA residents are limited quantities of our VIP Experience Package which include the perfect movie snacks inspired by the film delivered right to your door. All donations and sales of VIP Experience Packages help us get to our 25th Anniversary of the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival!