Mindfulness Challenge 2021

Take part in a set of 10, hour-long mindfulness practices over four weeks, encompassing the themes of Care, Connection and Community in support of 10 years of the Centre for Mindfulness Studies Community Program.

Mental health issues and the pandemic must be met mindfully by caring for ourselves, by connecting with others in meaningful ways, and supporting and building communities of well-being. Help us raise funds to bring mindfulness to those most in need in our communities who live with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

10 Guides, 10 Days, 10th Anniversary. -New and returning practitioners will lead ten live meditations over a four week period via Zoom.

Live challenges will be recorded and accessible for the duration of the event for you to watch at any time.

No registration fee. We want to encourage more people to participate in this year’s anniversary challenge. Invite 10 friends to participate, make a team, and have them ‘pay it forward’. http://mindfulnesschallenge.ca