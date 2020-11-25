The gallery’s annual holiday fundraiser. All the art pieces are donated by Ontario artists, and the money raised goes to support the exhibitions and educational programming at the gallery. Bidding, December 1-8, silent art auction Dec 11, artwork pick up Dec 16-20 from 1-5 pm.

Traditionally a silent auction, Mistletoe Magic 2020 will be held online.

http://www.32auctions.com/mistletoemagic2020

This year’s featured artists are Natalie Wood and Julius Poncelet Manapul whose works and contribution to the arts are known locally and internationally.

The John B. Aird Gallery is a non profit, registered charity whose mission is to connect people and ideas by offering a space for contemporary art to be displayed, discussed and enjoyed. The Gallery is a generous, safe contemporary art exhibition space where visual culture can be shared and explored by an audience as diverse as its makers.