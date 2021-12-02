Mistletoe Magic 2021

The gallery’s annual holiday fundraiser. All the art pieces are donated by Ontario artists, and the money raised goes to support the exhibitions and educational programming at the gallery. Online auction Dec 1-10. https://www.32auctions.com/2021mm

This year’s featured artists are Donald Chrétien, Shawn Skeir and Sebastein Miller.

The John B. Aird Gallery is a non profit, registered charity whose mission is to connect people and ideas by offering a space for contemporary art to be displayed, discussed and enjoyed. The Gallery is a generous, safe contemporary art exhibition space where visual culture can be shared and explored by an audience as diverse as its makers.