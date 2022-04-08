Nashid Chroma Fundraiser for Ukraine POC and LGBTQ+

Toronto-based digital pop artist Nashid Chroma will host an online auction of his work to raise money for POC and LGBTQ+ people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The auction will feature a special series of original artworks adorned with the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The auction will begin at midnight, April 9 and run for 24 hours until 11:59 April 10, at nashidchroma.com.

The auction will raise funds for two organizations working directly with people in Ukraine and split all proceeds evenly between them.The first is the fund set up in collaboration by Black Women 4 Black Lives and AirBnb to help Black students evacuate Ukraine (https://gofund.me/e6f68963). Second is a campaign by All Out, a non-profit working with Ukrainian LGBTQ+ organizations to help LGBTQ+ people leave the country safely and provide assistance for those who cannot leave (https://campaigns.allout.org/ukraine-fundraiser).

The auction will include a special, limited series of 10 signed, printed works smeared, in the artist’s signature style, with the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Also available will be unadorned prints. All proceeds from these sales will be donated to the funds listed.

Nashid Chroma is a Toronto-Based digital pop artist redefining the industry with his exuberantly colourful artwork and innovative marketing strategies. His compositions depict pop culture icons and explore the threshold between the Iconic and the Anonymous. With each new work, Nashid continues to push the boundaries of colour and composition. Nashid uses attention-grabbing outdoor, public installations to promote and display his work, making the urban space and its billboards his showroom.