Negroni Week Masterclasses

Negroni Week 2020 will run virtually between September 14th-20th with a new charitable cause focused on raising much-needed funds for bar and restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19.

Please join us for our Negroni Masterclasses hosted on Zoom, where you get to sit back and sip your homemade Negronis while learning how to prepare delicious Negroni food pairings with Canada’s top bartenders and chefs. Visit negroniweek.eventbritestudio.com to learn more about the Negroni Masterclasses, giveaways and how you can help Imbibe&Campari support Canadian bartenders and restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All classes are ‘pay what you can,’ with proceeds going towards the Bartender Benevolent Fund. Please help spread the word through social media by sharing #NegroniWeekCA2020.