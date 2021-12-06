Propeller’s renowned OFF THE WALL Fundraiser returns!

We’ve received 125 stunning works of art for our annual gallery fundraiser – thank you, artist donors! With the event fast approaching, you’ll want to buy your tickets now before they run out. There are only 100 tickets available.

Preview exhibition: All works will hang in the gallery continuously from Wednesday, December 8th to Wednesday, December 15th: 1 – 5:30 pm.

Online event: The live Zoom event will begin at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, December 15th until all the works are gone!

Here’s How it Works:

Buy Your Ticket

Select your favourite artworks: Visit the gallery in person, or review the online exhibition below or the Selection Catalogue. All works have a value in excess of the ticket price; some have a much higher value.

Join our Zoom event at 6:30 pm on December 15th. The link will be emailed to you after you purchase your ticket.

Names of ticket holders will be drawn at random by our MCs, Doris Purchase and Joseph Muscat.

When your name is called, you’ll have 30 seconds to make your selection – you can select from all the works still available.

Pick up your selected artwork at the gallery from December 16th to 19th. If shipping is required, it will be at the expense of the purchaser.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $140 plus HST, one artwork per ticket.

Get your OFF THE WALL Tickets