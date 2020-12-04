Mark your calendars for One Academy’s Virtual Holiday Collision workout class in support of Nellie’s Shelter for Women & Children!

Nellie’s is a local organization that provides support and a safe place for women and children affected by violence, trauma and homelessness. Due to the rise in domestic abuse throughout COVID-19, Nellie’s has seen an increase in women and children seeking help.

One Academy is bringing you an epic 2.5 hour virtual workout class, which is open for all to attend with a donation to Nellie’s Shelter. One Academy coaches will take turns leading a workout featuring OA’s signature HiFlux™ virtual classes. After conquering that mountain, Chi Junky Studio will lead a 30 minute virtual yoga flow and cool down!

The class is suitable for all fitness levels. Upon registering, please make your donation to Nellie’s through One Academy’s Canada Helps donation page at www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/one-academy-holiday-class

December 12 from 9-11:30 am. REGISTER ONLINE

To learn more about One Academy Virtual, visit oneacademylife.com/virtual