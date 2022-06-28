Opa Yallah and Friends for Water First

Readers' Choice 2021

Jun 28, 2022

The Opa Yallah project brings together a collective of musicians of diverse backgrounds to play classic popular music from the Middle East to Greece to North Africa.

July 23 at 8 pm. Proceeds will be donated to WATER FIRST. Pay what you can. ($10 would be nice!)
The band will feature Jaash Singh of the Lemon Bucket Orchestra on percussion. Stacie Noël will join us for a special dance performance. Followed by a set from DJ Randa Rawas.

Location Address - 292 Brunswick Avenue

Event Price - $10

Sat, Jul 23rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 24th, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Tranzac Club

Charity Fundraiser

Music

