Opa Yallah and Friends for Water First

The Opa Yallah project brings together a collective of musicians of diverse backgrounds to play classic popular music from the Middle East to Greece to North Africa.

July 23 at 8 pm. Proceeds will be donated to WATER FIRST. Pay what you can. ($10 would be nice!)

The band will feature Jaash Singh of the Lemon Bucket Orchestra on percussion. Stacie Noël will join us for a special dance performance. Followed by a set from DJ Randa Rawas.