P.O.C. TALKS (PEOPLE OF COLOR TALKS)

Toronto4Change virtual event in support of Ahead of the Game Youth Mentoring Program. Post-grad George Brown College’s Sports and Event Marketing program students called Toronto4Change are raising funds for one of today’s most important issues, racism.

Toronto4Change is hosting a virtual charity called “POC Talks” where guests can participate in a self-defense activity led by the MMA fighter Trey Senior and interact in a panel discussion led by Jonathan Hood, former CFL player turned motivational speaker and founder of Ahead of the Game Youth Mentorship Program. Hood will engage in a panel discussion with Marsha-Gaye Knight, Founder of Black in Sport Business (BSB) and Manager of Partnership Marketing at CBC Sports and the Olympics and Justin Alliman, best-selling author and former assistant coach of Raptors 905.

The goal of the event is to create awareness around the systemic issue of racism and the importance of diversity and inclusion to help more “side-lined” youth get Ahead of the Game. March 25 at 7:30 pm. $20. http://www.toronto4change.com

Ahead of the Game whose mission is to sharpen young people to be better leaders in the future and to provide “side-lined” youth with the support, motivation and resources they need to succeed, while increasing their self-confidence, and developing leadership skills to help them take charge of their lives and become engaged, contributing members of their community.

http://www.aheadofthegame.ca