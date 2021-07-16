Attend the Scugog Shores Museum’s annual fundraiser, Pioneer Day! See the village come to life to the sounds of the blacksmith, printing press, looms, and more. This event raises money for the preservation and celebration of Scugog’s heritage. A fun and family-friendly event, Pioneer Day is perfect for anyone who likes to learn new things, explore, and celebrate history.

This year’s Pioneer Day will take place on Sunday, August 22, 2021, and runs from 11 am until 4 pm. Info at https://bit.ly/3xR8v5q

Visitors will be treated to heritage demonstrations such as blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, and operation of a printing press. Guests may also explore the museum’s twelve historic buildings while checking out local artisans around the property. The young and young-at-heart can experience crafts, games, and discovery stations throughout the village. Guests are invited to enjoy the outdoors with a picnic lunch or try one of the pizzas from Lowlands Woodfire Pizza Truck.

Tickets will be available at the event as capacity allows, general admission applies. All proceeds go to the Scugog Shores Museum. To access more information regarding Pioneer Day, please contact the Scugog Shores Museum utilizing the information below. Alternatively, the Scugog Shores Museum would be pleased to answer any questions or comments on one of our social media platforms.

Scugog Shores Museum Website and Social Media:

Website: www.scugog.ca/museum

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ScugogMuseum

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ScugogMuseum

Instagram: www.instagram.com/scugogshoresmuseum

Phone: 905-260-2017

Email: museum@scugog.ca