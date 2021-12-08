Calling all ballers, weekend warriors and champions of Sinai Health. It’s time to rise up and show Toronto what you’re made of by joining the ranks of true game-changers – both on and off the court.

The Sinai Health Foundation has teamed up with the Toronto Raptors to bring a premier 3×3 basketball tournament experience to the 6ix in support of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute: Raptors for Research.

This isn’t your average game of pickup ball – on top of benefitting one of the world’s top-ranked biomedical research institutes, all teams will have the chance to live out the ultimate game-day experience! Through peer-to-peer fundraising efforts, you can unlock coveted prizes such as limited edition Raptors for Research merch, Raptors swag, exclusive experiences, and more.