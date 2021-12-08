Readers' Choice 2021

Raptors for Research

Dec 8, 2021

Raptors for Research

Calling all ballers, weekend warriors and champions of Sinai Health. It’s time to rise up and show Toronto what you’re made of by joining the ranks of true game-changers – both on and off the court. 

The Sinai Health Foundation has teamed up with the Toronto Raptors to bring a premier 3×3 basketball tournament experience to the 6ix in support of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute: Raptors for Research.

This isn’t your average game of pickup ball – on top of benefitting one of the world’s top-ranked biomedical research institutes, all teams will have the chance to live out the ultimate game-day experience! Through peer-to-peer fundraising efforts, you can unlock coveted prizes such as limited edition Raptors for Research merch, Raptors swag, exclusive experiences, and more.

Location Address - 75 Carl Hall Rd, North York, Ontario, M3K 2B9

Event Price - $50 Registration Fee, $2,500 Minimum Fundraising Goal per team

Sun, Mar 20th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Charity Fundraiser

Community Events

