Johanna Schneller will be the emcee at this edition of Read for the Cure featuring Robyn Doolittle, Sean Michaels, and Emma Straub. This online event gives you the unique opportunity to hear the stories and perspectives of some of your favourite authors while supporting the Cancer Research Society. Nov 17at 7:30 pm.

Read for the Cure is a national event series which harnesses a collective energy and passion for reading to raise money for essential research into the environmental links to cancer.

This event includes access to three award-winning authors, a post-event recording, books delivered to your home, giveaways and more.

Each ticket purchased supports the Cancer Research Society’s Environment-Cancer Fund. Tickets at  ReadfortheCure.ca

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-17 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-11-17 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Benefits
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-17

Location Page

Virtual Event

