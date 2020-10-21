Johanna Schneller will be the emcee at this edition of Read for the Cure featuring Robyn Doolittle, Sean Michaels, and Emma Straub. This online event gives you the unique opportunity to hear the stories and perspectives of some of your favourite authors while supporting the Cancer Research Society. Nov 17at 7:30 pm.

Read for the Cure is a national event series which harnesses a collective energy and passion for reading to raise money for essential research into the environmental links to cancer.

This event includes access to three award-winning authors, a post-event recording, books delivered to your home, giveaways and more.

Each ticket purchased supports the Cancer Research Society’s Environment-Cancer Fund. Tickets at ReadfortheCure.ca