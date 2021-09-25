Read for the Cure 2021

Read for the Cure is an inspiring, annual literary event series, presented by Penguin Random House Canada. This year’s conversations will connect book lovers across the country with bestselling authors in support of the Environment-Cancer Fund at the Cancer Research Society for a series of live virtual panels. Tickets available at ReadfortheCure.ca.

NOVEMBER 4, 2021

9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST

Our first event for the season welcomes some of Canada’s best-loved authors who are household names thanks to their iconic storytelling. Billy-Ray Belcourt became the youngest winner of the illustrious Griffin Poetry Prize, and has since captivated readers with his electrifying memoir. Eden Robinson’s Trickster series has become one of the most popular in modern literature, offering a powerful perspective on Indigenous life and Indigenous storytelling. Meanwhile, Giller Prize-winner and former Fifth Estate host Linden MacIntyre writes page turners that speak to human nature. They’ll speak with CTV’s Mi-Jung Lee about their recent works and answer YOUR questions.

NOVEMBER 10, 2021

7:00PM EST / 4:00PM PST

Tune in for this virtual conversation between Giller Prize nominee Kim Echlin, world champion athlete Perdita Felicien, and celebrated novelist Mary Lawson.

Read for the Cure’s legacy began with four women harnessing their collective passion to make a difference. We’re thrilled to continue the tradition with three Penguin Random House Canada authors who have each created their own inspiring path. Kim Echlin’s internationally bestselling books explore the biggest challenges we face, and women’s strength to thrive despite them. Perdita Felicien is a World Champion hurdle sprinter who shares her story of beating the odds—with her mother—in her new memoir. Also a bestseller, Mary Lawson has become synonymous with riveting storytelling about families—and the experiences that bind them. The three authors will speak with Lucy Van Oldenbarneveld.

NOVEMBER 18, 2021

8pm EST / 5pm PST

We’ve brought together an all-star panel of authors for our closing event, revered for their page-turning, suspenseful domestic thrillers. Ashley Audrain’s debut novel, The Push, was one of the most anticipated books of 2021 and an instant bestseller, challenging readers to rethink the complicated expectations of motherhood. Joy Fielding has been writing since 1972 and has since become a name synonymous with thrillers. And Karma Brown’s emotional, gripping novels highlight the risks women navigate as they take control of their own lives. They’ll speak to Globe & Mail Columnist Johanna Schneller in this event that will have you turning pages long into the night.