Renascent is thrilled to be able to bring you laughter when it’s needed most. Join us for an evening of belly laughs at the third annual Renascent Laughs, comedy show. Join in virtually as we Laugh Together, Recover Together in support of accessible addiction treatment and mental health support for those desperately in need.

The truth is, addiction is no laughing matter. But when someone receives the gift of the recovery, a cloud is lifted and they are finally able to laugh again. So let’s laugh together at the third annual Renascent Laughs comedy night, to raise funds for addiction treatment so that others who are still struggling can begin their journey toward recovery, and find joy in laughter once again. Join us for a night of unparalleled entertainment and fun. This year’s event is being held virtually and is bound to be unforgettable.

About Renascent

Since 1970, Renascent has helped more than 50,000 people access life-changing addiction services. Renascent operates three treatment centres in Toronto and one in Durham Region. This includes two facilities for men and those who identify as men and one for women and those who identify as such. As one of Ontario’s largest and longest-standing addiction treatment providers, our evidence-based, trauma-informed care addresses both substance addiction and concurrent mental health issues.