Get your bikes and water bottles ready for a 24-hour ride to support mental health!

From March 4 to 5, 2022, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation and Toronto Hustle are partnering to Ride for Mind. This 24-hour virtual cycling event will support the exceptional care that Michael Garron Hospital provides for adults, teens and children in East Toronto who are experiencing mental health challenges. The event brings people together – safely and virtually – to have fun, participate in healthy physical activity, and support an important cause… and we can’t do it without you!

This event began as CRUSH COVID in March 2020, supporting Michael Garron Hospital’s frontline workers and pandemic response. In 2021, CRUSH COVID: Ride for Mind supported our community through the pandemic’s mental health crisis. Together these events raised more than $675,000.

Now it’s time to get involved with our third cycling event. There are a number of ways you can participate: register to ride (for free!), create or join a team, donate and spread the word! If you (or someone you know) would like to do another activity like walking or running, we encourage that too. Everyone is welcome to participate in any way they can.

Sign up now at RideForMind.ca, and show our community how far you’ll go to support mental health.