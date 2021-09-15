ROADSIDE RIOT: Mods & Rockers Unite!

Mods and Rockers unite for a good cause!

Meet up with 2 Femme lead moto clubs – The Pipers Doves Scooter Club and The Litas Toronto for a fun evening of ROADSIDE RIOTING at The Keating Channel Pub!

Dress up (mod or rocker!) and expect music, full food service, prizes, raffle and BIG moto community support to help raise money for the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

About the CW4WAfghan: Canadians taking action, in partnership with Afghan women, toward improving conditions of human rights, ending women’s oppression, and providing opportunities for Afghan women to live their lives with dignity, certainty and purpose.

https://cw4wafghan.ca/about-us/

Moto friends also welcome!

COVID safety protocols will be in place. The pub had lots of distance outdoor space (and loads of parking too!)