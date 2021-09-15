Election

Best Movies on Netflix

ROADSIDE RIOT: Mods & Rockers Unite!

Mods and Rockers unite for a good cause!Meet up with 2 Femme lead moto clubs - The Pipers Doves Scooter.

Sep 15, 2021

ROADSIDE RIOT: Mods & Rockers Unite!

3 3 people viewed this event.

Mods and Rockers unite for a good cause!
Meet up with 2 Femme lead moto clubs – The Pipers Doves Scooter Club and The Litas Toronto for a fun evening of ROADSIDE RIOTING at The Keating Channel Pub!
Dress up (mod or rocker!) and expect music, full food service, prizes, raffle and BIG moto community support to help raise money for the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.
About the CW4WAfghan: Canadians taking action, in partnership with Afghan women, toward improving conditions of human rights, ending women’s oppression, and providing opportunities for Afghan women to live their lives with dignity, certainty and purpose.
https://cw4wafghan.ca/about-us/

Moto friends also welcome!
COVID safety protocols will be in place. The pub had lots of distance outdoor space (and loads of parking too!)

Additional Details

Venue Name - The Keating Channel Pub & Grill

Location Address - 2 Villiers St. Toronto

Event Price - Free- but we are fundraising!

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

The Keating Channel Pub & Grill

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine