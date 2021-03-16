Shady Queens: The Slay-At-Home Ruview with Shea Couleé and Priyanka

On Friday March 19th, Fife House presents the fifth edition of our hit show, Shady Queens! This year, we’re doing things a little differently. We’re staying at home and bringing you the shade you crave online. To celebrate the launch of the Official Shady Queens Online Store, we’re thrilled to have RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 Winner, Shea Couleé, and Canada’s Drag Race, first-ever winner, Priyanka, to kiki the night away from the comfort of our living rooms. We’ll be ru-capping and ruviewing Season 13 of Drag Race, chatting with Shea and Priyanka about their reigns, and doing a live Q&A. Watch the newest RuPaul’s Drag Race episode on Friday March 19 at 8:00 pm, and tune in immediately after the episode ends at 9:35 pm on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, or YouTube. During our livestream, you can tweet and comment your questions for Shea and Priyanka. https://www.facebook.com/events/500998397558898

ABOUT FIFE HOUSE Largest provider of supportive housing and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the past year, having served more than 750 individuals and families through Residential Programs and Homeless Initiatives. To make a donation: https://www.fifehouse.org/donate/