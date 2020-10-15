Shakespeare: A Playwright for our polarized times?

Ryerson’s Centre for Free Expression presents Iqbal Khan in conversation with Carolyn Sale. October 28 at 3 pm. Free. No registration required.

Renowned theatre director Iqbal Khan shares his views on what Shakespeare may contribute to the political challenges of the twenty-first century – in conversation with Carolyn Sale, Associate Professor of English, University of Alberta.

Co-sponsors: Ryerson School of Performance, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/shakespeare-playwright-our-polarized-times