Sip, Shop & Celebrate Women, Girls Night ‘In’ edition is an annual event, which raises funds and awareness to improve healthcare within the Scarborough community.

This year, Sip Shop & Celebrate is back virtually after last year’s success, with over 200 guests in attendance. We are looking at hosting over 300 for this year’s event, with interactive networking sessions, celebrity speakers including Scarborough born athlete Natalie Spooner and Mark McKinney (“Glenn” from NBC’s Superstore), and a huge silent auction with over $20,000 worth of items from small and local businesses.

Throughout the years, this event has helped raise over $400,000 for medical equipment, and capital projects across our three hospital sites which include: Centenary, Birchmount, and Scarborough General.

Our event is being held on November 18virtually from 7 PM to 8:30 PM and we would love it if you can share our event on your platforms!