SMASHFEST® brings NHL players & guests together for a night of ping pong & fun in support of rare cancer & concussion research. An event like no other, Smashfest® turns fans into friends, giving guests a one-of-a-kind experience with NHL stars and other celebrities, hosted by NHL alumni and ESPN analyst, Dominic Moore.

Attendees can compete in the Smashfest® Pro-Am Doubles Tournament, cheer on their favourite player in the Smashfest® Singles Tournament, and enjoy face to face interactions and conversations with players throughout the evening.

July 20 from 6:30 pm. Steam Whistle Brewery, 255 Bremner. Tickets & more info at eventbrite.com

The Causes

Smashfest® is a charity event that supports rare cancer and concussion research. Both cancer research and concussion research face similar obstacles as they are hindered by scattered and scarce data, limited resources, and a lack of information-sharing. Smashfest® proudly supports collaborative research for both of these causes as we look to accelerate the pace of discovery. See our website for more information.

Website: smashfest.ca