St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Angels Den

St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation’s annual Angels Den healthcare research competition is back. This year, the competition is going completely virtual due to COVID-19, and Canadians are invited to tune into a special online episode of Angels Den on YouTube as celebrity judges award $450,000 for COVID-19 Research and Healthcare Innovation.

Renowned Canadian broadcast personality Maureen Holloway is hosting this year’s competition. To determine the winners, three celebrity judges will weigh in: Joe Mimran, retail fashion and business pioneer and founder of Joe Fresh, Michele Romanow, Co-Founder & President of Clearbanc, Vinay Virmani, partner and chief content officer at Uninterrupted.

The best part? Canadians can tune into this special episode of Angels Den on the foundation’s website AngelsDen.ca on September 30th at 7:00 pm EST to cast their votes from 8:00 pm EST to 9:00 pm EST for the People’s Choice Award, an additional $50,000 prize presented by Canada Life that will be entirely decided by Canadian viewers. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

When: Wednesday, September 30th

Time: 7:00pm – 9:00pm EST (Episode live from 7:00-8:00pm, People’s Choice voting open from 8:00-9:00pm)

Where: http://angelsden.ca