NOW MagazineAll EventsSt. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Angels Den

St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Angels Den

St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Angels Den

by
111 111 people viewed this event.

Angels Den healthcare research competition. This year, the competition is going completely virtual due to COVID-19, and Canadians are invited to tune into a special online episode of Angels Den on YouTube as celebrity judges award $450,000 for COVID-19 Research and Healthcare Innovation.

Hosted by Canadian broadcast personality Maureen Holloway. To determine the winners, three celebrity judges will weigh in: Joe Mimran, retail fashion and business pioneer and founder of Joe Fresh, Michele Romanow, Co-Founder & President of Clearbanc, Vinay Virmani, partner and chief content officer at Uninterrupted. Sept 30 at 7 pm. Cast a vote from 8 to 9 pm for the People’s Choice Award.The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced on Thursday, October 1, 2020. http://angelsden.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-09-30 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-09-30 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Benefits

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.