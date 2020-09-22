St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Angels Den

Angels Den healthcare research competition. This year, the competition is going completely virtual due to COVID-19, and Canadians are invited to tune into a special online episode of Angels Den on YouTube as celebrity judges award $450,000 for COVID-19 Research and Healthcare Innovation.

Hosted by Canadian broadcast personality Maureen Holloway. To determine the winners, three celebrity judges will weigh in: Joe Mimran, retail fashion and business pioneer and founder of Joe Fresh, Michele Romanow, Co-Founder & President of Clearbanc, Vinay Virmani, partner and chief content officer at Uninterrupted. Sept 30 at 7 pm. Cast a vote from 8 to 9 pm for the People’s Choice Award.The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced on Thursday, October 1, 2020. http://angelsden.ca