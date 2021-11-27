Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 27, 2021

Staples Canada National Hiring Event

On Tuesday, November 30th, and throughout the holiday season, Staples will be raising funds in-store and online, as well as through sales of an Inspiration Pack. Staples Canada has created an “Inspiration Pack”, available for $6.99, inclusive of a set of pencil crayons, an eraser, and a sharpener. 100% of the proceeds go back to MAP, available now and while supplies last at Staples stores across Canada. Customers can also make a donation in-store or online at staples.ca/EvenTheOdds on Tuesday, November 30, and throughout the holiday season, with 100% of the proceeds going to MAP.   

Additional Details

Location Address - Your local Staples store or staples.ca/EvenTheOdds

Event Price - N/A

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 11:59 PM
to Tue, Nov 30th, 2021 @ 11:59 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Virtual Event

