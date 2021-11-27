Staples Canada National Hiring Event

On Tuesday, November 30th, and throughout the holiday season, Staples will be raising funds in-store and online, as well as through sales of an Inspiration Pack. Staples Canada has created an “Inspiration Pack”, available for $6.99, inclusive of a set of pencil crayons, an eraser, and a sharpener. 100% of the proceeds go back to MAP, available now and while supplies last at Staples stores across Canada. Customers can also make a donation in-store or online at staples.ca/EvenTheOdds on Tuesday, November 30, and throughout the holiday season, with 100% of the proceeds going to MAP.