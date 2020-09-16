Street Eats Fest – Home Edition

About this Event



This year, due to the restrictions of COVID-19, our annual event Street Eats Fest will have a dinner party feel – taking place in the homes of event hosts and supporters across the city of Toronto.

Our at Home Edition features amazing recipes created by Toronto Chefs Ryan Donovan, Carl Heinrich, Bashir Munye, Miriam Streiman, and Joshna Maharaj! They will be sharing their personal recipes with you, our hosts.

How it Works?

A box with ingredients for a 3-course meal, recipes, and some fun surprises will be available for pick up or delivered to your home on November 16-18 (your specific pick up date or delivery date will be confirmed closer to the event). Using the ingredients provided and following the recipes you will prepare a delicious street food-inspired dinner for your guests.

On event day, November 18, tune into our 30 minute virtual event at 6:30 pm to learn about the food you are making and the programs you are supporting! From $75. Register on Eventbrite.

We also have a supporter ticket available for a more accessible price. This ticket does not include any of the food/ingredients, but you will still receive the recipe info and access to the live stream!