After spending the past year and a half going through the pandemic, our love for pets and sports has been a few of the only comforts that have remained constant through such uncertain times, and we want to bring these two passions together in support of a great cause! Join us in celebrating American Thanksgiving by giving thanks to Toronto-based dog rescue Fetch + Releash with a virtual Tailgate Pawty! 100% of proceeds will go to Fetch+Releash! Tailgate Pawty will be taking place on Nov. 25 tailgating for the Bills vs Saints game on Thanksgiving! We also have a peer-to-peer fundraising element in which we have some awesome prizes to incentivize people to fundraise more for the doggos. Our biggest prize is a pair of Raptors 2nd row tickets for the Lowry homecoming game and a 2021-2022 Leafs team signed hockey stick donated by MLSE!

By registering for this event, you can help Fetch + Releash ensure our adoptive families are well versed in the realities of dog ownership and are ready to make a lifetime commitment. It will also guarantee your ticket with us at Tailgate Pawty from November 25th at 7:00pm EST to 8:20pm EST. Our virtual event will be split into four quarters of fun-filled action as we feature guest speakers from the NFL world, food and drinks, contests and giveaways, and a very special puppy bowl recipe! Register to receive a free 4pack of beer donated by Lost Craft, limited to the first 100 people!