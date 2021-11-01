The 519’s 17th Annual Gala

Online gala featuring performances by: Alan Cumming, Ben Vereen, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Serena Ryder, Jackie Richardson, Theo Tams and other surprise guest appearances. Nov 14 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets:

VIP Tickets: $1,000 (full tax receipt available)

Tickets: $150

Tickets: Pay-what-you-can

This signature event is organized by The 519’s Honorary Patron Salah J. Bachir and his husband Jacob Yerex.

Sponsored by TD, Bell, CIBC, The Murray Frum Foundation, and Slaight Family Foundation.