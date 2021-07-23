The 6th Annual The Brain Project

The Brain Project has returned to the streets of Toronto for the 6th year! Everyone is welcome to visit several thought-provoking brain sculptures at various locations in the GTA including: Yonge and St. Clair, Yorkville Village, the Ontario Place Pavilion, the Shops at Don Mills and Nathan Phillip Square.

One key initiative that is part of The Brain Project is the walk/run taking place now until August 15, 2021. The 2021 Brain Project walk/run is where co-workers, families and friends come together to fundraise for a future where every adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfillment. This event will bring together all individuals to challenge each other to walk or run to visit the Brain Project exhibits dispersed around Toronto. Participants can follow these suggested routes:

5 KM: Starting at Baycrest Hospital and visiting the brains at 2 St. Clair East.

10 KM: Starting at Baycrest Hospital, visit brains at 2 St. Clair East and at Yorkville Village.

20 KM: Starting at Baycrest Hospital, visit brains at 2 St. Clair East, Yorkville Village and The Pavilion at Ontario Place.

The brain sculptures will also be at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil on long weekends until Sept. 9, 2021 as well as Blue Mountain Resort starting July 30, 2021. While visiting these brain sculptures, supporters are welcome to purchase mini wooden brains for $20.00 in support of the Baycrest Foundation.